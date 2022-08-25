Lady Jackets on three-game winning streak

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Middlesboro had pushed its winning streak to three games, following Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over homesteading Hazard in girls soccer action.

The Lady Jackets posted a 3-0 win at home against Harlan County on Aug. 18 and blanked visiting Bell County 8-0.

Middlesboro opened the season with a 4-2 defeat to visiting Whitley County.

The 3-1 Lady Jackets are scheduled to visit Cumberland (Tennessee) on Monday and Bell County on Tuesday.

Middlesboro will return home to battle Claiborne (Tennessee) on Thursday.

The Lady Jackets are coached by Quinton Mason.

Hazard (0-3) was slated to visit Letcher Central on Thursday before hosting Pikeville on Saturday.

The Harlan County Lady Bears has started the season with a 1-4 record. HC downed Hazard 2-0 on the road.