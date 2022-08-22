Junior ROTC member excels in and out of the classroom

JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

Cadet Major Emma Neal of the Bell County High School Air Force Junior ROTC program, led the Pledge of Allegiance recently at the August Bell County school board meeting. Neal is a senior at Bell County and she is also the Activities Commander for Junior ROTC. As the Activities Commander, she is responsible for the organization and execution of all cadet corps activities.

Neal maintains operational command and control of these activities and provides leadership and mentoring to junior cadets as required. Her first operational challenge for the 2022-23 school year has been to develop and execute an AFJROTC Field Day event designed to and facilitate camaraderie within the cadet corps.

Beyond her success as a cadet, Neal is excels in the classroom and has a passion to succeed and serve others.

“Emma is simply a wonderful young lady and I am very proud to have her in the program,” said William V. Collett, MSgt, USAF. “Bell County High School is lucky to have her as a student.”

Bell County school board meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at 211 Virginia Avenue in Pineville.