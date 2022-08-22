Community Trust Bank helps football team

Published 5:11 pm Monday, August 22, 2022

By Special to The Middlesboro News

Ashley Treece, commercial lender presented a check from Community Trust Bank to Middlesboro Middle School football coach Major Edwards to go toward the purchase of compression shirts for the team. Photo submitted

The Middlesboro Middle School football team was recently presented a check from Community Trust Bank. Ashley Treece, commercial lender, presented the check to boys football coach Major Edwards to go toward the purchase of compression shirts for the team. The boys football team is made up of 20 seventh and eighth graders. Edwards said while they weren’t able to get new uniforms this year, he wanted the team to have their own compression shirt with their name and number on it.

