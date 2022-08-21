Keith leads Lady Jackets to victory over HCHS

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Senior Kamryn Keith scored all three goals on Thursday as Middlesboro blanked visiting Harlan County 3-0 in district soccer action.

Junior Sierra Higgens and freshman Kolbi Mason each has assist for the Lady Yellow Jackets.

Senior goalkeeper Madison Bruce recorded five saves for Middlesboro.

The 2-1 Lady Jackets are scheduled to visit Hazard (0-2) on Tuesday.

Harlan County (1-3) is slated to host Claiborne County (Tennessee) on Tuesday before traveling to Bell County on Thursday.