Keith leads Lady Jackets to victory over HCHS
Published 9:41 am Sunday, August 21, 2022
PAUL LUNSFORD
Contributing writer
Senior Kamryn Keith scored all three goals on Thursday as Middlesboro blanked visiting Harlan County 3-0 in district soccer action.
Junior Sierra Higgens and freshman Kolbi Mason each has assist for the Lady Yellow Jackets.
Senior goalkeeper Madison Bruce recorded five saves for Middlesboro.
The 2-1 Lady Jackets are scheduled to visit Hazard (0-2) on Tuesday.
Harlan County (1-3) is slated to host Claiborne County (Tennessee) on Tuesday before traveling to Bell County on Thursday.