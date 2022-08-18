Mountain Lions fall to Hazard in final scrimmage

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Pineville Mountain Lions had its final tuneup before the regular football season began.

Hazard scored four touchdowns and the Lions had one on Friday.

Pineville’s Landon Robbins, a freshman running back, scored on a seven-yard touchdown run in the second half.

Lions sophomore QB Sawyer Thompson completed seven of 14 passes for 81 yards. Sophomore Kaiden Robbins had a pair of receptions for 55 yards. Timmy Hall had three receptions for 27 yards.

Senior Landon King had 31 yards on eight carries for Pineville. London Robbins added 21 yards on seven rushes.

“Overall, we did OK on both sides of the ball,” said Pineville coach Allen HArris. “We obviously need to clean some things up on both sides of the ball, however, that’s why we scrimmage.”

Sophomore quarterback Max Pelfrey had a 45-yard touchdown pass to Landon Smith for the Bulldogs.

Pelfrey connected with Senior Hank Pelfrey for a 70-yard TD.

Max Pelfrey added an 8-yard keeper while Hank Pelfrey scored the final touchdown on a 13-yard pass from Pelfrey.

Pineville opened the season Friday at home against Phelps.

The Mountain Lions will travel to Fairview on Friday.

Hazard opened the regular season at home against Middlesboro.

The Bulldogs will visit Harlan County this week.