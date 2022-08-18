Lady Lions fall to Claiborne in season opener

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Pineville opened the volleyball season with two defeats.

The Lady Lions fell to visiting Claiborne (Tenn.) on Monday 25-14, 25-21, 24-26 and 25-20.

Senior Kailey Napier and sophomore Addison Slone each had seven aces for Pineville. Brooke Harris, a freshman, added six.

Sophomore Kamryn Biliter led the Lady Lions with seven digs. Mallory Caldwell, a senior, collected six while Slone contributed five.

Biliter had nine assists and Caldwell added seven.

Senior McKenzie Widener, Slone and Biliter each had seven kills for Pineville. Ava Arnett, a sophomore, led the team with five blocks. Biliter and Widener each added two.

The Lady Lions fell to Leslie County on Tuesday 3-0 (25-15, 25-20 and 25-16).

It was Leslie County’s season opener.

Slone led the team with four kills. Widener contributed three kills and three blocks for Pineville.

Arnett and Biliter each had two blocks. Caldwell had four assists and Biliter added three.

Napier had a team-high 10 digs. Slone added nine. Wildener recorded three aces.

Pineville senior Payton Slone added a dig.

The Lady Lions are coached by Samantha North.

Pineville (0-2) travels to Thomas Walker (Va.) on Monday.

The Lady Lions will host Middlesboro on Tuesday and Clay County on Thursday.

Pineville will welcome June Buchanan, Oneida Baptist and Model for a one-day event next Saturday.

Leslie County (1-0) will host Oneida Baptist on Monday and Knott Central on Tuesday.