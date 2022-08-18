Middlesboro overpowered Bell

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Senior Kamryn Keith scored five goals on Thursday as Middlesboro blanked visiting Bell County 8-0 in girls district soccer action.

The Last Jackets also got two goals from freshman Kolbi Mason and another from senior Macy Bruce.

Madison Bruce, also a senior, had two goalkeeper saves for Middlesboro to allow the shutout.

Afton Wagner, a sophomore goalkeeper, had five saves for the Lady Cats.

Since the 2010 season, Middlesboro has won all 22 games against Bell High.

The two teams will meet again Aug. 30 on Log Mountain.

The Lady Jackets opened the season at home against Whitley County on Aug. 9, but suffered a 4-2 loss.

It was Bell County’s season opener.

Middlesboro (1-1) played host to Union County, Tenn., on Tuesday.

The Lady Jackets will host district-rival Harlan County on Thursday, before traveling to South Laurel on Monday and hosting Hazard on Tuesday.

Bell County (0-1) hosted Knox Central on Tuesday and visits Lynn Camp on Thursday.