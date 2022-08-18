Bell County opens volleyball season with wins

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Bell County opened the 2022 volleyball season on Monday with a 3-1 win over visiting Barbourville.

With the win, the Lady Cats have beaten Barbourville 21 times in school history against no losses.

In the first match, the Lady Tigers won 25-22.

Bell County turned things around and downed Barbourville, 25-22, 25-13 and 25-9.

Junior Mikayla Wilder recorded 19 kills for the Lady Cats. Senior Hannah Clark and Kairi Lamb, a freshman, added five apiece.

Lamb came up with four blocks while Wilder added two.

Lily Orick, a junior, had 19 assists for Bell High.

Senior Jordan Muncy led the team with nine digs. Hannah Clark followed with seven. Senior Olivia Jackson and Wilder each added four.

WIlder collected seven service aces. Clark had five, Jackson added four. Lamb, Orick and Abby Capps, also a senior, each had three aces.

Riley Allen, a junior,. added two digs and a kill for the Lady Cats.

Barbourville was led by Payton Brown, a junior, with 11 digs and April Roark, a senior, added eight.

Roark added four assists while junior Tessa Hillard contributed three. Roark had a team-high four aces. Junior Aubrey Woolum and Roark each added two kills for the Lady Tigers.

Bell County also claimed a 3-0 win over visiting Jellico (Tenn.) on Tuesday.

WIlder had a game-high 14 kills for the Lady Cats. Clark followed with seven.

Lamb and WIlder had two blocks apiece.

Orick led Bell with 10 assists. Muncy recorded seven digs while Wilder added five.

Clark had a team-high seven aces. Jackson added five.

Bell County is coached by Shawn Fultz.

The 2-0 Lady Cats played host to Oneida Baptist on Thursday.

Bell County will travel to Clay County on Monday, host Harlan on Tuesday and will visit Middlesboro on Thursday.

The Lady Cats will participate in the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 tournament next Saturday against Knox Central on Log Mountain.

Barbourville travels to Harlan County on Monday and plays host to Clay County on Tuesday.