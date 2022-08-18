Bell County claims second scrimmage win

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Bell County edged Hazard 15-13 in the team’s final football scrimmage of the preseason.

Senior Dawson Woolum had both touchdowns for the Bobcats. He had 15 carries for 160 yards.

Daniel Thomas rushed for 64 yards on eight carries whileEthan Raby added 54 yards on four rushes.

Freshman quarterback Blake Burnett completed four of five passes for 110 yards. George Pace had two receptions for 68 yards.

“I thought Hayden (Damron), Ethan (Raby), Blake (Evans) and Teddy (Saylor) all had a good night,” said Bell County coach Dudley Hilton.

“We still got a lot of work to do, but we’re looking better I think. The running backs are running hard. We need to get better blocking upfront, but all they need is more experience.

Hilton was pleased with the defensive play.

“The defense is getting better. Also, we’ve got to be able to get our keys down and read better,” added Hilton.

The Bobcats opened the season Friday at home against North Laurel in the Short-Redmond Auto Group Pride of the Mountain Bowl.

Bell County takes on the Panthers of Knox Central in Barbourville on Friday.

Hazard hosted Middlesboro on Friday and will travel to Harlan County this week to take on the Black Bears.

The Bulldogs are Class A and will battle Pikeville and Lexington Sayre for the district title this season.