SKCTC helping students at Whitesburg campus

NEWS RELEASE

Southeast’s Whitesburg Campus and the entire Letcher County community has been impacted by the recent flooding. The College is being proactive to help students and anyone else in need. With the support of others, we will all overcome this unfortunate event.

Items are being distributed at the Hogg Allied Health Building on the Whitesburg Campus weekdays between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There are also drop-off locations on the Cumberland, Harlan, Middlesboro and Whitesburg campuses.

The following are ways that you may assist:

Monetary donations

Financial donations can be made on the Online Giving portion of our website. Choose the “Whitesburg Flood Relief Fund” in the drop-down box.

Supplies needed

You can purchase items on Amazon or Walmart websites and have them shipped directly to the college (address below).

• Plastic cups, plastic forks, knives, spoons

• Towels and wash cloths

• Laundry detergent

• Clorox

• Box fans to air dry stuff

• Non latex gloves

• Garbage bags – large

• Non-perishable food items

• Water

• Manual can openers

• Squeegees

Ship to

Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College

Hogg Allied Health Building

30 Bentley Ave.

Whitesburg, KY 41858

Students needing assistance

Any student or community member in need of supplies should contact Deb Young:

Office: (606) 589-3323

Cell: (606) 671-2989

Email: Deborah.Young@kctcs.edu