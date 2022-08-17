SKCTC helping students at Whitesburg campus
Published 8:08 am Wednesday, August 17, 2022
NEWS RELEASE
Southeast’s Whitesburg Campus and the entire Letcher County community has been impacted by the recent flooding. The College is being proactive to help students and anyone else in need. With the support of others, we will all overcome this unfortunate event.
Items are being distributed at the Hogg Allied Health Building on the Whitesburg Campus weekdays between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There are also drop-off locations on the Cumberland, Harlan, Middlesboro and Whitesburg campuses.
The following are ways that you may assist:
Monetary donations
Financial donations can be made on the Online Giving portion of our website. Choose the “Whitesburg Flood Relief Fund” in the drop-down box.
Supplies needed
You can purchase items on Amazon or Walmart websites and have them shipped directly to the college (address below).
• Plastic cups, plastic forks, knives, spoons
• Towels and wash cloths
• Laundry detergent
• Clorox
• Box fans to air dry stuff
• Non latex gloves
• Garbage bags – large
• Non-perishable food items
• Water
• Manual can openers
• Squeegees
Ship to
Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
Hogg Allied Health Building
30 Bentley Ave.
Whitesburg, KY 41858
Students needing assistance
Any student or community member in need of supplies should contact Deb Young:
Office: (606) 589-3323
Cell: (606) 671-2989
Email: Deborah.Young@kctcs.edu