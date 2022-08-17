Elsie Lenora Wilson, 85

Elsie Lenora Wilson, age 85, of Macclenny, Florida, went to be with the Lord while surrounded by her loving family on August 12, 2022.

Elsie was of the Christian faith and was a member of the “Ding a Lings” Choir Group.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fayette Wilson, parents Courtney and Hazel Holbrook, brother Lee Holbrook, and brother’s-in-law Kenneth Sorrell and Scott Dowdell.

Left to cherish her memory, daughter Vanessa Colvin and husband Timothy, brothers Jim Holbrook and Tommy Holbrook, sisters Patty Sorrell, Fran Roblin and Pennye Dowdell, grandchildren Nicole Raulerson, Timothy (Jessica) Colvin, Joshua (Jenna) Colvin and Jeremiah (Courtney) Colvin, great-grandchildren Tyler (Mackenzy Clark) Raulerson, Kaitlyn Raulerson, Kenzie Colvin, Dallas Street, Austin Street, Kylen Colvin, Christian Colvin, Carter Colvin, Kemily Colvin, Grant Colvin, Livia Colvin and Avery Colvin, great-great grandchildren Blaine Cole Thomas, Alex Clark and Auria Raulerson, as well as a host of many other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Elsie Wilson will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Timothy Colvin officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at the Wilson Family Cemetery in Frakes, Kentucky.

Pallbearers will be Timothy Colvin, Joshua Colvin, Jeremiah Colvin, Tyler Raulerson, Dallas Street and Kevin Sorrell.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Wilson Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com