Thomas Edward “Tom” Amis, 79

Thomas Edward “Tom” Amis, age 79 of Harrogate, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Tom was born at Flat Lick, Kentucky on July 15, 1943, to the late Albert Amis and Dorothy Sowders Amis. He was of the Methodist Faith.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years Linda Gail Amis, as well as an infant brother, Harold.

Left to mourn his passing are his sons, Jim (Tanya) Amis of Morrison, Tennessee, and Steve and fiancé Shannon Larison of Indianapolis, Indiana. Sisters, Ruth Amis of Corbin, Kentucky and Phyllis Amis of Barbourville, Kentucky. Grandchildren, Nick (Chelsea) Amis and Cody (Jordan) Amis. Great-Grandchildren, Blanton Amis and Caraleigh Amis. As well as beloved aunt, Elizabeth Cole of Hamilton, Ohio.

He is also survived by a very special sister-in-law, Vicki Estep.

Tom was a local radio personality in the tri-state area for many years having broadcast from WFXY-AM as well as WSVQ-FM. In addition he had a local tri-state area radio show “Amis In The Morning” broadcast from WLMU Lincoln Memorial University radio station.

He also served as Lincoln Memorial University Golf Coach for several years.

The family of Tom Amis received friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Larry Sowders presiding.

A graveside service immediately followed the funeral ceremony at Oak Grove Cemetery in Harrogate, Tennessee.

Cawood Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Thomas Edward Amis.