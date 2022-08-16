Michael Wayne Miracle, 63

Michael Wayne Miracle, age 63, of Miracle, KY, completed his race and went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 8, 2022.

He was born December 24, 1958 in Pineville, KY, the son of the late Otto and Thelma “Bannie” Miracle.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette and an infant son, Joseph.

He is survived by the following members of his family:

Daughters, Sue Ann Miracle and Ashley (Dustin) Miracle

Son, Marcus Miracle

Grandchildren, Elizabeth, Michael, Silas, Seth and Rueben

Sisters, Vickie (Daryle) Wilder, Paula (Randy) Berry and Charlotte (Rick) Gambrel

Special Niece, Randi Collins-Wyatt, who helped care for him during his last days

Special Friends, Ronnie Miracle, Paul Conner Cawood, Jr. and Glenn Hobbs

He is also survived by a host of other nieces, nephews and friends.

The family received friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services followed at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Charlie Napier, Hardy Franks, Rev. Steve Daniels Rev. Vernon Lemar and Matthew Saylor presiding. Music was provided by Paula Miracle and Tiffany Roark.

A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Cubbage Cemetery in Miracle, KY.

Pallbearers were Marcus Miracle, Dustin Ray, Michael Miracle, Chris Partin, Matthew Saylor, Brian Epley, Ronnie Miracle and Rick Gambrel. Honorary pallbearers were his nephews.

Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY, is in charge of all arrangements.