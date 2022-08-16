Betty S. Miracle of Flat Lick, KY, finished her life’s journey and went home to be with Jesus, her loving Savior on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

She was born January 30, 1943, in Bell County, KY, the daughter of the late Grover C. Saylor and Stella Brock Saylor of Pineville Ky.

She believed in the Holiness Pentecostal faith and loved her Savior with all her heart.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Marshal “Bill” Miracle; infant son, Anthony Wade and siblings, Lula, Martha, Juanita, Kay, Bradley, Billy, Bessie, Birchalee, Nettie, Jean, Dewey and Jack.

She is survived by her son, Ronnie (Paula) Miracle of Flat Lick, KY; daughter, Shelia (Mike) Hoskins of Livonia, MI; grandchildren, Shannon (Addison) Turk, Tiffany (Travis) Roark, Joshua Miracle and Amber Miracle (Ryan Cole); and her great-grandchildren who filled her heart and life with great joy, Cayson, Ayden, Stella, Tanner, Brooklyn, Elaina and Rylee.

Siblings, Nancy (Wayne) Stevens, Grover (Priscilla) Saylor and Mary Saylor Bailey; special sisters of her heart, Bonita, Gloria, Dortheda and Ruby; and a host of family and friends who meant so much to her.

The family of Betty S. Miracle will receive friends Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Marty Jackson, Rev. Mike Fee and Rev. Vernon Lamar officiating. Music will be provided by the Blackmont Church Singers. Graveside services will immediately follow in the Wilder Cemetery in Miracle, KY.

Register book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com

Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY, is in charge of all arrangements.