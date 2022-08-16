Betty Rae Sharpe “Mamaw Betty”, 88

Betty Rae Sharpe “Mamaw Betty”, age 88, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Middlesboro Health and Rehab Facility in Middlesboro, KY surrounded by her family. She was born August 21, 1933, the daughter of the late William Robert Fultz and Eula Mae Marsee Fultz of Middleboro, KY.

Betty was a lifelong member of Southside Baptist Church and was an avid UK basketball fan. She loved her family beyond measure, and she never had a harsh word to say about anyone. She always enjoyed her swing, where she could listen to the birds singing.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Lawrence Sharpe; Siblings: Gene Fultz, Thelma King, and Deloris Hurst; niece, Donna Rodgers; and nephews, David Fultz and Michael Fultz.

She is survived by the following: Her loving children, Belinda (Steve) Bolton and Keith Sharpe. Grandchildren, Mike and Jessica Bolton, Scott and Julia Bolton, Eric Sharpe, Heather and Eric Shepard, and Stacy and Heath Good. Great-Grandchildren, Claire Bolton, Chloe Bolton, Gretchen Bolton, Canaan Bolton, Attalyn Hobbs and Sarah Good. One Aunt, Phyllis Marsee. One Brother, Donnie (Jeanette) Fultz. Loving nieces, Debbie Hurst, Angela Chumley, Anita Lambdin and Karen Ayers. Special Nephews, Bobby Fultz and Tim Fultz. Special Friends, Marion Dix and Marsha Combs. And a host of other family and friends.

The family of Betty Rae Sharpe will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services followed at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Jay Suffridge, Rev. Donnie Fox and Rev. Heath Good presiding. Music was provided by Seth Carmichael.

Graveside services immediately followed the funeral service at Green Hills Memorial Gardens Gazebo in Middlesboro, KY.

Pallbearers were Michael Bolton, Scott Bolton, Eric Sharpe, Bobby Fultz, Tim Fultz and Eric Shepard.

Register Book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com