Phyllis Jean Goins, 95, Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at NHC.

Phyllis was born in Jenkins, Kentucky to the late William Lee and Lillian Dorothy Moore Justice.

Phyllis worked in financing for over 30 years and retired from Emmanuel School of Religion in 1989.

She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Jonesborough, Tennessee.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.

Survivors include: two daughters, Sharon Ruth (Frank) of Williamsburg, Virginia and Ann Goins (Bob King) of Johnson City, Tennessee; three brothers; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation service for friends and family will be held at 12:30pm on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, followed by a funeral service at 2:00pm at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Mr. Tony Maden, of Trinity Baptist Church, will officiate the service. The committal service for Phyllis will be held at Washington County Memory Gardens in the mausoleum at 3:30pm. Those attending the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 3:20pm.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt appreciation to Willietta Ridley for the loving and exceptional care that she provided over the years. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the healthcare providers at NHC for their compassionate care.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Goins family via www.morrisbaker.com.

