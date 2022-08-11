Whitley defeats Lady Jackets in season-opener soccer play

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Sophomore Autumn Sawyers scored two goals and junior goalkeeper Zole Moore had six saves as visiting Whitley County downed Middlesboro 4-2 in season-opening soccer action on Tuesday.

Andrea Dees and Desarae Haynes had one goal apiece for the Lady Colonels. Normas Proffitt added two saves. Sawyers, Haynes and Mackenzie Lawson each had an assist.

No scoring information was available for Middlesboro.

Whitley County (1-0) traveled to Russell County on Thursday and will visit South Laurel on Monday and Harlan County on Tuesday.

Middlesboro (0-1) played host to district-rival Bell County on Thursday.

The Lady Jackets will host Union County (Tenn.) on Tuesday and Harlan County on Aug. 18.