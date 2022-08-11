Curtis Jay Hall, 59, of Pineville, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 15, 1963, a son of Jack and Maxine Overton Hall. Curt loved the Kentucky Wildcats and walking in the mountains enjoying nature.

He was preceded in death by his brother, David Thomas “Cruiser” Hall.

Curt is survived by his parents, Jack and Maxine Overton Hall; sister, Charlene Harrell; girlfriend, Mag Asher; stepdaughters, Margaret Sharp and Mary Garland; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Clayton Barton and Rev. Trey Hendrickson presiding. Burial will follow at the Overton Family Cemetery in Dorton Branch with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Hall Family.