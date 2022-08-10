John Walter “Dubba” Hubbard Sr. was born on October 7th, 1951 in Pineville, KY. He was the third child, and second son, of 8 cherished children born to the late Floyd Monroe Hubbard and Florence Webb Hubbard.

On the afternoon of August 3rd, 2022 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Dubba passed peacefully surrounded by his family who loved and adored him.

Dubba attended the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Jacksboro for Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration. He worked in the field for 25+ years before his retirement from Gra-Tac Heating & Cooling in Bowling Green, KY.

Dubba was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his best friend and late wife, Darlene, in Dearborn Heights, MI on September 20th, 1972. They shared 34 years together, living throughout several states and having many adventures with their two children.

Dubba was a jokester at heart, an avid fan of Tennessee football, and had a lifelong love of fishing and Little Debbie cakes. He was a proud Papa who loved his 7 grand babies and 2 great-grand babies more than anything. He also has two more great-grand babies on the way that he was so excited for.

Dubba is preceded in death by: his wife, Darlene Hubbard, parents Floyd and Florence Hubbard, siblings MaryAnn Hubbard, Ray Thomas Hubbard, and Danny Floyd Hubbard.

Left to cherish his memory: his daughter, Shannon (Scott) Williams; his son, John “Johnny” Hubbard Jr.; his 7 grandchildren, Tiffany Williams, Taylor (Tyler) Epperson, Caleb (Lexi) Williams, Rebecca Williams, Sierra Williams, Nevaeh Williams, and Avaree Williams; his 2 great-grandchildren, Winston Epperson and Colton Williams; his siblings, Judy (Wayland) Frasure, Joann (Harve) Jones, Kimberly Fleeman, and Lorrie Lynn Yeary; his nieces and nephews, and the rest of his family and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of John Walter “Dubba” Hubbard Sr. will receive family and friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with nephew Cody Jones officiating and music by niece Jessica Jones, accompanied by sister Angela Thornsbury.

Graveside Services will be held directly after the Funeral Services at the Hubbard Cemetery in Frakes, Kentucky.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Hubbard, Scott Williams, Caleb Williams, Tyler Epperson, Kevin Stalcup, and Steven Frasure. Honorary Pallbearers: Brian Frasure, Justin Bunch, and Austin Johnson.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Hubbard family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com