Elks scholarship application period is now open

NEWS RELEASE

The application period for the 2022 Elk’s Most Valuable Student Scholarship contest is under way.

This year the Order of the Elks will award 500 four-year scholarships to the highest rated applicants totaling $2.44 million. The top 20 finalists will receive two first place awards of $50,000, two second place awards of $40,000, and two third place awards of $30,000. The remaining 14 finalists will receive awards of $20,000 each. The 480 runners-up will receive fifth place scholarships of $4,000 each.

This contest is open to any student in the senior class who is a U.S. citizen and plans to attend a college or university after graduation. Applicants will be judged on scholarship, leadership and financial need.

All applications must be completed online at enf.elks.org/mvs. Deadline to apply is Nov. 14, and the 500 national winners will be announced in March.

Local students who apply should named the Middlesboro Elks Lodge 119 as their sponsoring lodge.

Every year, students sponsored by Kentucky Elks Lodges have won scholarships from this program. At least four past winners have been sponsored by the Middlesboro Elks Lodge, the most recent being a student from Knox County two years ago.