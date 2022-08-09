Nellie Maise Jones, 70

Nellie Maise Jones, age 70, passed away at the Tri State Health & Rehabilitation Center in Harrogate,

Tennessee on Saturday, August 6, 2022. She was born in Fields on April 25, 1952, a daughter of Mack

and Nollie Sizemore Patrick. Nellie had worked for the IBM Computer Company.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Lee Maise and Steve Jones; son,

Paul Eugene Maise; brothers, Willard Patrick, James Patrick, and Charlie Patrick; sisters, Shirley Sanders,

Nadine Parrott, Ruby Brummett, and Alice Patrick.

Nellie is survived by her grandchildren, Ashley Maise and Brittany Maise; brothers, Johnny “Jay” and

Henrietta Patrick, George and Sherry Patrick, and Daniel Patrick; sisters, Hannah Roark, Dorothy Adams,

and Jimmie Beth Smith; caregivers, Mary Johnson and Janet Warren; and a host of nieces, nephews,

other relatives, and friends.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Big Jim Cemetery in

Blanche with Bishop Custer Watts presiding. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Jones Family.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Jones Family.