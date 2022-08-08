James L. ‘Jim’ Winter, 79, of Calvin, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Fort Sanders

Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born in Corntown, Kentucky on May 23, 1943, a son of the late

Donald and Mary Massey Winter. Jim was a believer in the Catholic Faith and had been District Forester

for the state.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Joann Edie, Linda Norris, Shirley

Thornton, and Charles Winter.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mildred Mullett Winter; sons, Henry Auxier and Scott and

Erika Winter; Colonel Jackson, his loving dog; sister, Donna Smith; and a host of other relatives and

friends.

The memorial service will be at 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral

Home with Father Jesuraj presiding.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett &; Steele Funeral Home

and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Winter Family. Light a candle of

remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.