James Edward Wilson, 78
Published 1:47 pm Monday, August 8, 2022
James Edward Wilson, 78, of Kettle Island, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Pineville
Community Health Center. He was born in Cubbage on July 12, 1944, a son of the late Oscar and Delta
Wilder Wilson. He proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Ranger during the Vietnam
War. James worked as a Pineville Police Officer for many years and the worked at Pineville Utility as a
Repairman until he retired. He was a loving father figure for his granddaughter, Wynter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jamie Wilson II; brothers and sisters,
Rhoda Pittman, Roy Miracle, Thurman Miracle, Ray Miracle, Jack Wilson, Matt Wilson and Clifford
Miracle.
James is survived by his wife, Dorothy Bailey Wilson; daughter, Chrystal Wilson; granddaughter, Wynter
Skye Wilson; sister, Katie Wilson; brother and sister-in-law, Orville and Hazel Miracle and a host of
nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
Graveside services will be on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Wilson Cemetery in Kettle
Island. Military Honors will be presented. Pallbearers will be Andy Saylor, Bill Bailey and friends.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Wilson Family.
Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.