James Edward Wilson, 78, of Kettle Island, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Pineville

Community Health Center. He was born in Cubbage on July 12, 1944, a son of the late Oscar and Delta

Wilder Wilson. He proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Ranger during the Vietnam

War. James worked as a Pineville Police Officer for many years and the worked at Pineville Utility as a

Repairman until he retired. He was a loving father figure for his granddaughter, Wynter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jamie Wilson II; brothers and sisters,

Rhoda Pittman, Roy Miracle, Thurman Miracle, Ray Miracle, Jack Wilson, Matt Wilson and Clifford

Miracle.

James is survived by his wife, Dorothy Bailey Wilson; daughter, Chrystal Wilson; granddaughter, Wynter

Skye Wilson; sister, Katie Wilson; brother and sister-in-law, Orville and Hazel Miracle and a host of

nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Graveside services will be on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Wilson Cemetery in Kettle

Island. Military Honors will be presented. Pallbearers will be Andy Saylor, Bill Bailey and friends.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Wilson Family.

Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.