Harris sees good things from Lions in first scrimmage

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

No score was kept Friday at Hazard, but first-year coach Allen Harris saw some bright spots from his Pineville Mountain Lions.

“The game was a controlled scrimmage with coaches on the field,” said Harris.

“Overall, offensively, we moved the ball all night. Although there are a few things we have to clean up, I was very pleased with their performance.”

Harris was pleased with the Lions’ defense.

“Defensively, we were solid all night with the exception of about four plays where our kids misread the coverages,” he said. “But I was also very pleased with how we played defensively.”

The Lions are hoping to improve on last year’s 8-4 record.

Harris has one more scrimmage scheduled for his team before the regular season opens Aug. 19.

“I am very excited about this team, and if we continue to work hard and improve, great things will come for these Mountain Lions,” added Harris.

Pineville will host Letcher Central from Class 4A in a scrimmage at home on Friday.

The Mountain Lions will begin the regular season at home against the Phelps Hornets on Aug. 19.

Phelps ended the season last year with a 3-9 record. The Lions defeated Phelps 26-20 in 2021.

Pineville travels to Fairview for a Class A showdown with the Eagles on Aug. 26.

Fairview posted an 0-12 mark in 2021 and we’re outscored 318-74.