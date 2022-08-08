Bell County plays Bardstown, South Laurel in scrimmages

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Bell County played Bardstown and South Laurel in football scrimmages last week.

Senior running back Dawson Woolum and senior fullback Ethan Raby each scored two touchdowns in the scrimmages. Daniel Thomas, a junior running back, also scored a touchdown.

Freshman quarterback Blake Burnett completed five of 10 passes for 60 yards and one TD. Thomas was two of four passing for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Senior receiver George Pace had two receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown. Thomnas caught two passes for 19 yards while Woolum had one reception for 15 yards and a touchdown.

Woolum rushed for 173 yards on 10 carries. Thomas added 81 yards on seven rushes while Raby added 62 yards on five carries.

“I thought Braydon Dunn and Hayden Dameron played well on both sides of the ball,” said Bell County coach Dudley Hilton.

Bell County opens the season Aug. 19 at home against North Laurel in the Short-Redmond Auto Group Pride of the Mountains Bowl.

The Bobcats will travel to Knox Central on Aug. 26 to face the Panthers in the Appalachian Wireless Bowl.

Bell High has an open date Sept. 2. Lincoln County will host the Bobcats on Sept. 9.

The Bobcats will return to Log Mountain on Sept. 16 to face Whitley County before opening district play Sept. 23 at home against McCreary Central.

Bell will travel to Rockcastle County (Sept. 30) and Garrard County (Oct. 7).

The Bobcats will play host to Pulaski County (Oct. 14) and Estill County (Oct. 21)

Bell County closes the regular season with its annual game against the Harlan County Black Bears, at HCHS. The Bobcats are 8-4 against the Bears since 2009. The two teams have played every year except for 2020.

Hilton opens his 44th season of coaching. He has compiled a record of 409-130 and currently second all-time wins list in Kentucky football history.

Belfry coach Phillip Haywood is first on the list with 466 victories while Middlesboro coach Larry French has 349 wins and currently third in the state.