Jesse James Hall, born on May 15, 1947, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born to the late Bernie and Mary Elizabeth Taylor Hall in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Jesse was raised in Milan, Michigan where he became a policeman. Then in 1977 he moved to Middlesboro, Kentucky and became a policeman in Pineville, Kentucky. He also worked in several other law enforcement fields throughout Bell County. He meet his loving wife of 45 years at the Pineville Ice Cream Shop. He was saved in the Baptist Faith in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Bernie Ray Hall and Donnie Hall; sister, Sarah Lynn; brother-in-law, Jim Wallen; father-in-law, Arie Jones; mother-in-law, Martha Marie Thompson Jones; brothers-in-law, Floyd Jones and Ray Jones; and sister-in-law, Beverly Jones.

Left to honor him is his loving wife, Juanita Jones Hall; daughter, Elizabeth Marie (Brandon) Chadwell; son, Jesse James ‘Bub’ Hall, Jr.; granddaughter, (his beautiful) Lexus Marie Hensley; (her handsome) her fiancé, Henderson Barton; his bonus daughter, Kathleen Paige Riley; brother, Lester (Jackie) Hall; his very special sister in his life, Thelma Wallen; brother-in-law, Arie Jr. (Julie) Jones; and a host of nieces and nephews on both sides, family, and friends.

A special thanks to Star Lynn Cunningham, Nicole Judy, Tara and home health nurses, Claiborne County EMS, Dr. Elizabeth Lewive and family medical staff, Dr. Hammer, and all Claiborne County Hospital Staff.

Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please make donations toward the funeral service to Arnett & Steele Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Hall Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.