Bell County chamber holds annual awards dinner

The Bell County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner Friday at the Pine Mountain Resort Park lodge. The event is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of chamber members throughout the year.

Bell County Chamber of Commerce Director Sheila Durham and LeAnna Whitaker announced the winners while also having a bit of fun and games, incorporating the audience into the program. Durham and Whitaker introduced award winners, as well as prize winners throughout the evening. Award winners were nominated by members of the community and by other chamber members.

Richard Smith announced during the event that this would be his last year as chamber president.

Award winners were:

• Outstanding Contribution – Mayor Rick Nelson

• Young Entrepreneur – Martin Ausmus

• Leadership – Jacob Roan

• Community Development – Crater of Hope

• Volunteer of the Year – Boone Bowling

• Business Woman of the Year – Jessie Moberg

• Businessman of the Year – Bo Hoe

• Business of the Year – Hearthside Bank

• New Business – Elevation Physical & Occupational Therapy

• Economic Development – Ed Harris

Prizes were:

• Military-style backpack donated by Coca-Cola Bottling Co.

• Care Basket donated by Coldwell Banker Bisceglia Realty & Auction Co.

• Care Basket donated by Bluegrass Care Navigators

• Coca-Cola-themed outdoor grill donated by Food City & Coca-Cola Bottling Co.

• Fall-themed basket donated by Short-Redmond Auto Group

• Bicycle that was donated by Food City,

• Basket donated by Hearthside Bank,

• Movie night-themed basket donated by Alex Barnett the WIOA Director of Bell-Whitley,

• Dr. Pepper tumbler donated by Coca-Cola Bottling Co.

• Fishing-themed basket donated by Community Trust Bank.

• IPad donated by Appalachian Wireless.