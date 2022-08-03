KSP arrest 3 in connection with Hart County murder

NEWS RELEASE

Kentucky State Police arrested three Hardin County men stemming from the murder of a man in the Hart County community of Magnolia over the weekend.

Troopers at the Bowling Green Post say on Friday evening, July 29, just before 6 p.m., they were contacted by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, requesting them to conduct a death investigation, after deputies responded to 10070 Hammonsville Road in Magnolia, and found a man dead in a yard near the home.

Their investigation determined that Robert W. Myers, 78, confronted three white male suspects actively taking items from a residence Myers owned. The confrontation escalated and resulted in Myers being shot several times. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Hart County Coroner’s Office.

Three male suspects were observed leaving the scene in a U-Haul truck traveling north on KY 357 in Hart County.

On Saturday, troopers located the truck and arrested Cecil Daniels, 21, and Brandon M. Hodge, 31, both of Elizabethtown. The following day, they found Dale E. Hodge, 65, and took him into custody as well.

Daniels and Brandon Hodge are charged with murder and lodged in the Hart County Jail, while Dale Hodge faces complicity to murder, and is being held in the Hardin County Jail.

Both Brandon and Dale Hodge are being held without bond, while Daniels bond was set at one million dollars.