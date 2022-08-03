Bell County Fair announces 2022 exhibit winners
Published 5:47 pm Wednesday, August 3, 2022
NEWS RELEASE
Exhibit winners from this year’s Bell County Fair were announced recently. Congratulations to all those who participated. A lot of time, effort, and dedication was put into each item.
Each year the Bell County Cooperative Extension Service hosts the open class exhibits for the Bell County Fair. A total of 119 entries were received and displayed at the recent Bell County Fair. The divisions were foods, food preservation, hand crafted items, arts and crafts, fruits and vegetables, honey, specialty farm products, flowers, photography and 4-H. The Bell County Fair Board provided premium money for each , red, and white ribbon awarded.
Below are the blue ribbon winners:
Foods
Plate of 5 Biscuits, Delilah Johnson**
Plate of 5 Cornbread Muffins, Delilah Johnson
½ Loaf Zucchini Bread, Delilah Johnson*
Plate of 5 berry Muffins Delilah Johnson
Plate of 5 Cookies, Delilah Johnson
Food Preservation
1 Jar Tomatoes, Delilah Johnson
1 Jar Green Beans, Steven Slusher
1 Jar Corn, Steven Slusher
1 Jar Apple Butter, Delilah Johnson*
Dried Apples, John Brock**
Dried Beans, John Brock
Miscellaneous, John Brock
1 Jar berry, Jam Teresa Baker
Hand Crafted Items
Small Crocheted Article, Deloris Cornelius
Medium Crocheted Article, Betty Jones**
Large Crocheted Article, Betty Jones
Embroidered Article, Deloris Cornelius*
Pieced Quilt-Machine Quilted, Betty Jones
Tacked Quilt, Betty Jones
Baby Lap Quilt, Betty Jones
Miscellaneous, Betty Jones
Clothing
Miscellaneous, Delilah Johnson**
Arts and Crafts
Nature Craft, Kelly Wilder
Handmade Jewelry, Teresa Baker
Woodcraft-Small, John Brock
Woodcraft-Medium, John Brock
Woodcraft-Large, John Brock**
Winter Decoration, Kelly Wilder
Fall Decoration, Kelly Wilder
Painting-Oil on Canvas, Kelly Wilder
Recycled Article, Shelia Key
Basketry (Woven) Small, Kelly Wilder
Basketry (Woven) Medium, Kelly Wilder**
Basketry (Woven) Large, Kelly Wilder
Mod Podge Item, Shelia Key
Scrapbooking (1 Page), Shelia Key
Home Grown Fruits and Vegetables
3 Green Tomatoes, John Brock
3 Red Tomatoes, John Brock
3 Red Cherry Tomatoes, Delilah Johnson
3 Yellow Cherry Tomatoes, John Brock
12 White Half Runners Beans, John Brock
Green Cherry Tomatoes ,John Brock
12 Pole Beans, John Brock*
12 Bush Beans, John Brock
Bunch Beans, John Brock
3 Cucumbers, Delilah Johnson
3 Summer Squash, John Brock
3 Bell Peppers (Green), John Brock
3 Small Green Peppers, Delilah Johnson
3 Banana Peppers, John Brock
3 Jalapeno Peppers, Delilah Johnson
3 Other Variety Peppers, Delilah Johnson**
3 Red Potatoes John Brock
3 Gold Potatoes, John Brock
5 Pods Green Okra, John Brock
3 Onions (White), Delilah Johnson
1 Pumpkin, Delilah Johnson
3 Ears Sweet Corn (Unhusked), John Brock
3 Apples (Red), John Brock
3 Apples (Green), John Brock
3 Pears, John Brock
3 Gumball Tomatoes, Delilah Johnson
Flowers
Hanging Basket, John Brock
Cactus, Shelia Key
Potted Annuals, Delilah Johnson
Dish Garden, Kelly Wilder**
Rose of Sharon, Delilah Johnson
Rose, Shelia Key
Marigold (3 Blooms), Shelia Key
Zinnia (3 Blooms) Delilah Johnson
Dahlia, John Brock*
Flowering Shrub (3 Blooms), Shelia Key
Summer Mix, Shelia Key
Photography
People, Shelia Key
Animals, James Brown
Flowers, Shelia Key
Landscapes, Teresa Baker*
Miscellaneous, Shelia Key**
Black and White, Teresa Baker
4-H Photography
Water Fall, Andrew Rice
Birds/Flowers, Andrew Rice
KMLF Parade, Andrew Rice
Girl @ Lake, Andrew Rice
Food Plate, Andrew Rice
Guitar Player, Andrew Rice
Concert, Andrew Rice
Painted Buildings, Andrew Rice
Pink Flowers, Andrew Rice
4-H Wood Science
Clover Napkin Holder, Andrew Rice