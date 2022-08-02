Rogers visits flood-plagued areas, asks for more help

NEWS RELEASE

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers visited with flood survivors, first responders, local leaders and countless volunteers on Monday in Perry, Knott and Letcher counties and urged the federal government to come forward with additional assistance.

Rogers

“Our people are hurting and the road ahead is long, but despite this horrific storm, it was clear to me that the spirit of Eastern Kentucky is alive and well. I am amazed at the resiliency and strength of our mountain people,” Rogers said. “The outpouring of support from neighbors and friends across county and state lines is overwhelming, and desperately needed. It will take a lot of federal, state, local and volunteer efforts for a long time to help us rebuild and recover from such a historic and widespread natural disaster of this magnitude.”

On a call with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Rogers requested more personnel on the ground to assist with search and rescue efforts, and to assist with FEMA applications in extended areas of each county.

“Secretary Mayorkas called to ask how he could help Eastern Kentucky, and I asked him to send more boots on the ground. If we could have FEMA personnel dispersed throughout the counties, it would provide more people with the opportunity to apply for assistance who do not have transportation,” Rogers said.

Floyd and Pike Counties were added to the major disaster declaration on Tuesday for Individual Assistance through FEMA, meaning homeowners and renters can now begin applying for federal assistance in those counties as well.

Individuals in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties can apply for FEMA assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

Five FEMA Centers are now open in Eastern Kentucky, including:

• Breathitt County, 421 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339

• Clay County, Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962

• Knott County, Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831

• Letcher County, Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858

• Perry County, Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701.

Rogers represents Kentucky’s fifth congressional district that includes flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky.