Middlesboro PD collecting donations for flood victims

The Middlesboro Police Department is collecting donations to send to Knott County to help families affected by recent flooding. The items most in need are cleaning supplies and water, since residents there probably will not have water for several days.

Items needed:

• Water

• Brooms

• Shovels

• Trash Bags

• Rubber Boots

• Air Mattresses

• Buckets

• Paper towels

• Paper Plates

• Cups

• Any type of cleaning chemicals and soaps.

Anyone who would like to donate any of the above items you can drop them off or mail them to:

Officer John Kinder

150 N. 20th street

Middlesboro, KY 40965.

Make sure that all items are new and in the original packaging.

We will not accept clothing or toys.