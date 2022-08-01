Joanne Cowan (Gibbs) Miracle, 85, of Harrogate, TN went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the afternoon of July 29, 2022. She was in the presence of loving family and friends. Joanne was a beloved mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt and friend. She attended Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Harrogate and was a special member of her Hardee’s crew in Harrogate. She was dearly loved by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leman and Mabel Cowan of Cubbage, KY; her late husband, John Leslie Gibbs; her daughter, Sheila Gibbs Miracle; her step-daughter, Faye Gibbs and her two step-sons, Cecil and Jim Gibbs, all of Harrogate.

She is survived by her husband, James Miracle; her son-in-law, Eddy Miracle; son, Christopher (Becky) Gibbs; brothers: Randall (Vickie) Cowan and Bruce Cowan; step-sons: A.C. (Betty Jane) and Johnny (Vicki) Gibbs; step-daughter-in-law, Betty Jo Gibbs and step-daughter, Betty (Bob) Collins. She leaves a very special place in the hearts of a number of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and special nieces and nephews including David (Tiffany) Gibbs and Brody, Jeremy (Alicia) Brooks and Sydney and Nathaniel, Lauren (Casey) Wilson and MaryGrace and Aubrey, Nick (Amanda) Cowan, Andrea (Wesley) Miracle and Wyatt and Whitley, Dustin (Katie) Cowan, Chad (Andrea) Cowan and Kamryn, Krista, Whitney, Dallas, Annsley and Rhyan Elizabeth Gibbs, Landon Wilder and Brooke (Casey) Martin and Benjamin Case. She also leaves behind a number of good friends including Mandy Cline, Billie Jean Johnston, Dorothy Neely, Linda Smith and Saluda Wilder.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Monday, August 1, 2022 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wesley Miracle presiding. Music will be provided by Shirley Partin. Graveside service will follow at Harrogate Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Brooks, David Gibbs, Nicholas Cowan, Dustin Cowan, Chad Cowan, and Casey Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Brooks, Clarence Ellison and Buster Greene. The family will receive friends 12 noon-2 p.m., Monday, August 1, 2022 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Joanne Cowan (Gibbs) Miracle and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook is available at www.shumatefuneralhome.com