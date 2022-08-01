Attorney General activates price-gouging hotline in flood’s wake

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has activated the price gouging hotline and online reporting portal. The move comes in response to severe flooding in the eastern Kentucky and the state of emergency issued by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron

“Our hearts are with our fellow Kentuckians who are affected by flooding in Southeastern Kentucky, and we will work together to ensure that price gouging does not prevent them from getting the supplies and essential items that are needed during this incredibly difficult time,” Cameron said.

When filing a price gouging complaint, Kentuckians are encouraged to report as many details as possible, including the name and address of the seller or retailer, the item purchased, the price of the item after the emergency declaration, and the price of the item before the emergency declaration, if known. If a refund is sought, consumers should also keep receipts from the transaction to show proof of purchase.

State law governs the sale or rental of goods and services when a state of emergency is in effect and says that no person shall sell or rent an item for a price “which is grossly in excess of the price prior to the declaration” within the “geographical area indicated in the declaration of emergency.”

Goods and services included in this prohibition include consumer food items; goods or services used for emergency cleanup; emergency supplies; medical supplies; home heating oil; building materials; housing; transportation, freight, and storage services; and gasoline or other motor fuels.

Kentuckians can report suspected price gouging in two different ways: by calling 502-696-5485, or by going online to ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.