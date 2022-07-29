Auto industry brings another 25 jobs to Kentucky

KENTUCKY TODAY

State and local officials joined Purem by Eberspaecher representatives Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s Louisville operation, which is expected to create around 250 jobs and will serve as the company’s seventh site in the United States.

The automotive supplier will occupy over 180,000 square feet of an existing 314,500-square-foot facility at 7001 Greenbelt Highway in the Louisville Riverport, to serve its recently expanded customer base in the U.S. The new facility will also allow the company to increase its focus on environmental protection, safety and comfort with its products, which include diesel exhaust aftertreatment systems for passenger vehicles.

Gov. Andy Beshear was one of those on hand for the ribbon cutting.

“Kentucky’s automotive industry continues to see incredible momentum and remains one of our state’s most important sectors,” he said. “This can only happen because of companies such as Purem by Eberspaecher are committing to the commonwealth and our workforce. Today’s official opening is an incredible achievement not just for Eberspaecher, but for Louisville and our automotive sector statewide. I am thrilled to be here today to celebrate this exciting step and I look forward to Eberspaecher’s success for many years to come.”

Purem by Eberspaecher is a subsidiary of the Esslingen-based Eberspaecher Group. To achieve clean and quiet mobility, around 7,100 employees develop and produce exhaust and acoustic systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and off-road vehicles. The technologies make a significant contribution to meeting the strictest emission standards and noise guidelines. Its customer base includes the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers.

“Louisville was the place of choice because of the convincing logistical location on the one hand,” said company CEO Volker Cwielong. “On the other hand, the cooperation with the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the City of Louisville was characterized by openness and commitment. We are really looking forward to the successful production start of our new Purem by Eberspaecher site.”

Currently, more than 525 automotive-related facilities operate in Kentucky, including four original equipment manufacturers. The sector employs 100,000 people statewide.