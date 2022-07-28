Southeast CC attend networking, learning event in Orlando

Published 2:20 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022

By Special to The Middlesboro News

SKCTC’s contingent in Orlando included, from left, Peggy Conklin – Dean of Arts and Sciences, Dr. Erin Reasor – Dean of Healthcare and Technical Programming, Dr. Kevin Lambert – Vice-President of Academics and SACS-COC Liaison, Dr. Sandy Holbrook – Professor of Psychology, and Ryland Pope – Instructor of Music. Photo submitted

NEWS RELEASE

Five representatives from Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College attended the SACSCOC Summer Institute which was held from July 17-20 in Orlando, Florida. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges is the accrediting body for institutions of higher education throughout the Southern states.

According to Dr. Kevin Lambert, vice president of academic affairs, “The ability to speak to other representatives from various colleges in the SACSCOC region is immensely valuable. While the scheduled sessions are informative, the opportunity to network is an important aspect that makes the institute worthwhile.”

The Institute is designed for representatives from SACSCOC member and candidate institutions to focus on developing initiatives to improve student success, discuss ways to improve teaching and learning, highlight best practices in assessment, address specific accreditation standards and related processes, and receive guidance on developing accreditation reports.

Sessions included:

• Engaging Students, Faculty and Staff in Assessment

• Refining Outcomes Assessment: Basic Considerations for Stronger Impact

• Student Outcomes, Fairness and Equity in Assessment: Challenges and

Opportunities

• Integrating Assessment with Learning Improvement

• Key Compliance Components and Good Practices for Student Achievement

• Energizing Assessment Planning: An Inquiry-Focused Approach That Fosters

Continuous Improvement.

