Pineville loaded in 2022
Published 2:43 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022
PAUL LUNSFORD
Contributing writer
Pineville coach Samantha North has a loaded the volleyball schedule for the 2022 season.
The Lady Lions have 21 regular season games planned as well as a one-day event at Oneida Baptist with Model, Foundation Christian Academy and June Buchanan (Aug. 27), the 13th Region All “A” Classic (Sept. 10) and the East Kentucky Mountain Classic at Perry Central (Sept. 24).
Coach North will have to replace five graduates from last year’s team. She has 28 players on the 2022 roster.
In 2021, Pineville finished with an 11-13 record. The Lady Lions were 51st District Runners-up to Knox Central, but fell to Bell County in the opening round of the 13th Region Tournament at Jackson County.
Pineville will open the season Aug. 15 at home against Claiborne (Tenn.). The Lady Lions will host Leslie County on Aug. 16 and visits Thomas Walker (Va.) on Aug. 22
Pineville Schedule
Aug. 15………Claiborne, TN
Aug. 16………Leslie County
Aug. 22..at Thomas Walker
Aug. 23………..Middlesboro
Aug. 25…….at Clay County
Aug. 27………..OBI Classic
Aug. 29…………Barbourville
Aug. 30……at Knox Central
Sept. 1………………..Harlan
Sept. 6………….Lynn Camp
Sept. 10…….All “A” Classic
Sept. 12…….Harlan County
Sept. 13……at Middlesboro
Sept. 15……….Clay County
Sept. 19….at Claiborne, TN
Sept. 20……………at Harlan
Sept. 22……..at Lynn Camp
Sept. 24….East KY Classic
Sept. 26………..at Red Bird
Sept. 27……..Knox Central
Sept. 29…….at Barbourville
Oct. 10.Thomas Walker, VA
Oct. 11……………..Red Bird
Oct. 13……….Perry Central