Pineville loaded in 2022

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Pineville coach Samantha North has a loaded the volleyball schedule for the 2022 season.

The Lady Lions have 21 regular season games planned as well as a one-day event at Oneida Baptist with Model, Foundation Christian Academy and June Buchanan (Aug. 27), the 13th Region All “A” Classic (Sept. 10) and the East Kentucky Mountain Classic at Perry Central (Sept. 24).

Coach North will have to replace five graduates from last year’s team. She has 28 players on the 2022 roster.

In 2021, Pineville finished with an 11-13 record. The Lady Lions were 51st District Runners-up to Knox Central, but fell to Bell County in the opening round of the 13th Region Tournament at Jackson County.

Pineville will open the season Aug. 15 at home against Claiborne (Tenn.). The Lady Lions will host Leslie County on Aug. 16 and visits Thomas Walker (Va.) on Aug. 22

Pineville Schedule

Aug. 15………Claiborne, TN

Aug. 16………Leslie County

Aug. 22..at Thomas Walker

Aug. 23………..Middlesboro

Aug. 25…….at Clay County

Aug. 27………..OBI Classic

Aug. 29…………Barbourville

Aug. 30……at Knox Central

Sept. 1………………..Harlan

Sept. 6………….Lynn Camp

Sept. 10…….All “A” Classic

Sept. 12…….Harlan County

Sept. 13……at Middlesboro

Sept. 15……….Clay County

Sept. 19….at Claiborne, TN

Sept. 20……………at Harlan

Sept. 22……..at Lynn Camp

Sept. 24….East KY Classic

Sept. 26………..at Red Bird

Sept. 27……..Knox Central

Sept. 29…….at Barbourville

Oct. 10.Thomas Walker, VA

Oct. 11……………..Red Bird

Oct. 13……….Perry Central