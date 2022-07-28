Mills hopes to have success with Middlesboro volleyball

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Morgan Mills will begin her first year coaching volleyball at Middlesboro High School.

“This will be my third season with the team, but my first as a head coach,” MIlls said. “I’ll be counting on all the girls. Volleyball is truly a team sport and if all the girls do not perform well together, then it’s a lost cause.”

Middlesboro will open the season Aug. 16 at Harlan in district action. The Lady Jackets will travel to Claiborne County (Tenn.) on Aug. 18 and at Pineville on Aug. 23 before hosting cross-county and district-rival Bell County on Aug. 25.

The Yellow Jackets closed the 2021 season with a 4-19 record. The team was 0-7 in district play.

Mills has set some goals for the team this season.

“My goal is to make it to the 13th Region Tournament. We would love to win the 52nd District. We have a lot of ground to cover,” added Mills.

Middlesboro is scheduled to host the 52nd District Tournament in October.

The Lady Yellow Jackets will participate in the 13th Region All “A” Classic on Sept. 10 and will play in the Eastern Mountain Classic at Perry Central on Sept. 24.

Middlesboro Schedule

Aug. 16…………..at Harlan

Aug. 18….at Claiborne, TN

Aug. 23…………at Pineville

Aug. 25………..Bell County

Aug. 29……..Claiborne, TN

Sept. 1….at Harlan County

Sept. 6……….Knox Central

Sept. 8…………at Red Bird

Sept. 10…..All “A” Classic

Sept. 13……………Pineville

Sept. 15……….Barbourville

Sept. 20….at Knox Central

Sept. 22……………..Harlan

Sept. 24..East Mtn Classic

Sept. 27……at Barbourville

Sept. 29……at Bell County

Oct. 11……..Harlan County

Oct. 13……………Red Bird