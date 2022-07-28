Lady Cats ready for another volleyball season
Published 2:40 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022
PAUL LUNSFORD
Contributing writer
The three-time 52nd District champions Bell County will be looking for another run at the title in 2022.
Coach Shawn Fultz is back for his fourth season with the Lady Cats.
“I am expecting some leadership from senior’s Autumn Brock and Hannah Clark as well as Junior Gracie Jo Wilder this season,” said Fultz.
Bell County closed the 2021 season with a 22-9 record. The Lady Cats were 8-0 in district play. The team has won 18 straight district games. Their last district loss came to Harlan on Sept. 23, 2019.
Bell High ended the season with a loss to Whitley County in the semifinals of the 13th Region Tournament Jackson County.
Corbin claimed the regional tournament by defeating the Lady Colonels.
The Lady Cats will open the season with three consecutive home games beginning Aug. 15 with Barbourville. Jellico (Tenn.) comes to Log Mountain on Aug. 16 and Oneida Baptist visits Aug 18.
Bell County will participate in the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 Tournament on Aug. 27, the Rocky Top Classic in Sevierville (Tenn.) on Serpt. 9-10 and host the Lady Bobcat Classic on Oct. 1.
“Our goal is to continue to take steps in our volleyball program here at Bell County,” said Fultz. “We have been able to accomplish some district championships these last three years and we made it to the region semifinal for the first time in school history last year.
“We want to continue to build on that and not go backwards,” he added.
The Lady Cats are 51-29 in Fultz’s first three seasons at Bell County.
Bell County Schedule
Aug. 15……..Barbourville
Aug. 16…….Jellico, Tenn.
Aug. 18…Oneida Baptist
Aug. 22….at Clay County
Aug. 23……………..Harlan
Aug. 25….at Middlesboro
Aug. 27……..,2A Tourney
Aug. 29……………..Corbin
Aug. 30…..Harlan County
Sept. 6…at Perry Central
Sepr. 8….at Knox Central
Sept. 9-10…….Rocky Top
Sept. 12…at Jellico, Tenn.
Sept, 13….at Barbourville
Sept. 19…..at Lynn Camp
Sept. 20.at Harlan County
Sept. 22……..Clay County
Sept. 26..Claiborne, Tenn.
Sept. 27………….at Harlan
Sept. 29……..Middlesboro
Oct. 1…….Bobcat Classic
Oct. 11………Knox Central
Oct. 13…………Lynn Camp