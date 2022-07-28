Lady Cats ready for another volleyball season

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The three-time 52nd District champions Bell County will be looking for another run at the title in 2022.

Coach Shawn Fultz is back for his fourth season with the Lady Cats.

“I am expecting some leadership from senior’s Autumn Brock and Hannah Clark as well as Junior Gracie Jo Wilder this season,” said Fultz.

Bell County closed the 2021 season with a 22-9 record. The Lady Cats were 8-0 in district play. The team has won 18 straight district games. Their last district loss came to Harlan on Sept. 23, 2019.

Bell High ended the season with a loss to Whitley County in the semifinals of the 13th Region Tournament Jackson County.

Corbin claimed the regional tournament by defeating the Lady Colonels.

The Lady Cats will open the season with three consecutive home games beginning Aug. 15 with Barbourville. Jellico (Tenn.) comes to Log Mountain on Aug. 16 and Oneida Baptist visits Aug 18.

Bell County will participate in the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 Tournament on Aug. 27, the Rocky Top Classic in Sevierville (Tenn.) on Serpt. 9-10 and host the Lady Bobcat Classic on Oct. 1.

“Our goal is to continue to take steps in our volleyball program here at Bell County,” said Fultz. “We have been able to accomplish some district championships these last three years and we made it to the region semifinal for the first time in school history last year.

“We want to continue to build on that and not go backwards,” he added.

The Lady Cats are 51-29 in Fultz’s first three seasons at Bell County.

Bell County Schedule

Aug. 15……..Barbourville

Aug. 16…….Jellico, Tenn.

Aug. 18…Oneida Baptist

Aug. 22….at Clay County

Aug. 23……………..Harlan

Aug. 25….at Middlesboro

Aug. 27……..,2A Tourney

Aug. 29……………..Corbin

Aug. 30…..Harlan County

Sept. 6…at Perry Central

Sepr. 8….at Knox Central

Sept. 9-10…….Rocky Top

Sept. 12…at Jellico, Tenn.

Sept, 13….at Barbourville

Sept. 19…..at Lynn Camp

Sept. 20.at Harlan County

Sept. 22……..Clay County

Sept. 26..Claiborne, Tenn.

Sept. 27………….at Harlan

Sept. 29……..Middlesboro

Oct. 1…….Bobcat Classic

Oct. 11………Knox Central

Oct. 13…………Lynn Camp