Fern Everage, 72

Fern Everage, age 72, of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away July 20, 2022 at the U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Fern was born November 30, 1949 to the late Isar Saylor and Mary Ellen Saylor.

She went home to be her Lord and Savior and her first husband, whom she loved dearly. She was of the holiness faith, loved to attend church, and enjoyed singing with her brothers and sisters in Christ. Fern had a kind heart; she loved to feed the birds and crumble bread for them at her home and watch them eat.

In addition to her parents Fern is preceded in death by her first husband, Ronnie Eugene Everage , brothers Nicholas Grant Saylor, Fred Saylor, and sister Thelma Hubbard.

Left to mourn her passing, husband Ron Hensley, sons Gary Everage, Ronnie Everage Jr, and Michael Saylor, stepson Kylan Hensley, daughter Jennifer Everage Helton, stepdaughters Tiffany Hensley, and Bethany Hensley, sister Connie Saylor, grandchildren Tyler Everage, Corey Everage, Ethan Everage, Gary Everage Jr, Abigail Saylor, as well as a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends who will miss her dearly.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Gazebo Chapel on Sunday July 31, 2022 at 12 Noon with Rev. Eric Jordan presiding.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Everage/Hensley Family.

