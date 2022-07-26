Mary Alice Hall Howard, 54

Mary Alice Hall Howard, age 54, of Speedwell, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Claiborne County Medical Center.

She was born on November 26, 1967 to the late Don and Magdalene Ferrell Hall. Mary was a loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory, husband of 40 years Danny Howard, children Shane Howard, Roxanne (Nick) Loechli, and Martha Rose (Taylor Serraino) Howard, stepchildren Lee (Rebecca) Howard, and Brian (Crystal) Howard, grandchildren Caleb Howard, Cameron Howard, Lucas Howard, Kayla Howard, Kiera Howard, Krista Howard, Alayah Howard, Ashlyn Howard, and Scarlet Loechli, sisters Mary Traxler, and Viola Butson, brother Junior Hall, as well as a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Mary Howard will hold a Memorial Service at their home, 319 Hurst Road, Speedwell, Tennessee 37870 at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022. All family and friends are welcome to attend.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Howard Family.