Bruce, Moyers look to carry Lady Jackets on soccer field

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Middlesboro girls soccer coach Quentin Mason hopes Haley Moyers and Macy Bruce will bring good results to this year’s season.

“Macy Bruce and Haley Moyers will be the two I count on the most, but all the seniors will be counted on to lead this season,” said Mason.

The Lady Jackets lost five seniors to graduation and will have to replace their leading scorer Mallory James and goalkeeper Jordyn Ferguson.

Mason has coached at Middlesboro High School for nine years, but this will be his sixth as head coach.

He has set high goals for the Lady Jackets in 2022.

“Our goals this season are getting better as the season goes on,” said Mason. “Winning the district championship and competing for the regional championship, also winning the 13th Region All “A” Classic and competing in Frankfort for the All “A” state championship.”

The Lady Jackets, who ended the 2021 season with a 4-13 mark, claimed two wins over Bell County and a victory against Harlan County.

Middlesboro opens the season at home against Whitley County on Aug. 9.

The Lady Jackets will play host Bell County (Aug. 11), Union County, Tenn. (Aug. 16) and Harlan County (Aug. 18) before hitting the road with a regional showdown against South Laurel on Aug. 22.

Middlesboro Girls Schedule

Aug. 9………..Whitley County

Aug. 11…………….Bell County

Aug. 16…Union County (TN)

Aug. 18……….Harlan County

Aug. 22……..at South Laurel

Aug. 23……………..at Hazard

Aug. 29.at Cumberland Gap

Aug. 30……….at Bell County

Sept. 1……….Claiborne (TN)

Sept. 6…………All “A” Classic

Sept. 8.………at Knox Central

Sept. 12…………….. …Hazard

Sept. 13……………… .Jenkins

Sept. 15.at McCreay Central

Sept. 20………..at Lynn Camp

Sept. 22…………Knox Central

Sept. 27……at Harlan County