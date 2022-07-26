Betty Brock Haynes, 64 of Harrogate, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home. She was born in Stoney Fork on October 7, 1957, a daughter of the late L. D. and Fannie Brock. Betty had been a waitress.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Leonard Haynes; brother, Virgil Brock; and brother-in-law, Donnie Miracle.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Love Haynes, Corey Nykole Haynes, and Caileigh Keck; grandson, Noah Riley Haynes; sisters, Margaret Brock, Janice and Chris Hale, and Patty Miracle; brothers, Earl and Ramona Brock; special niece, Zoie Brock; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations towards the funeral expenses have been requested.

