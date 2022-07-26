Bell County looking to build, have fun

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Bell County soccer coach Brett Thompson is hoping his girls have fun and build to get better during the 2022 season on Log Mountain.

Thompson, in his third season as coach, will be assisted by former Bell High graduate Autumn Simpson this season.

“Virtually, none of our players have played soccer prior to high school,” said Thompson. “But we have some young ladies out there that have developed very well over the past two seasons.”

The Lady Cats were 0-13 last season and 0-9 in 2020.

Shelby Collins scored all five goals for Bell County in 2021. The team was outscored 96-5.

“I hope that they will continue to step up and lead the team forward this season,” said Thompson.

Two things Thompson has goals for in 2022 is to continue to develop and just have fun.

“I would like to see the girls continue their development and have fun doing so,” he said. “Watching them work hard and come together as a team this summer has made me very proud of the group that we have here at BCHS.

“I hope that this season will help us to continue to build our program,” Thompson added.

Bell County will open the season with two road games. Aug. 9 at J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) and Aug. 11 against district-rival Middlesboro. The Lady Cats will play host to Knox Central on Aug. 16. Game times are 6 p.m.

Bell High will participate in the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 Tournament beginning Sept. 23 at McCreary Central.

Bell Soccer Schedule

Aug. 9…at J. Frank White

Aug. 11…,..at Middlesboro

Aug. 16……..Knox Central

Aug. 18…….at Lynn Camp

Aug. 23…….2A Sectionals

Aug. 25…….Harlan County

Aug. 30……….Middlesboro

Sept. 1………..Lynn Camp

Sept. 6……………..Hazard

Sept. 13..McCreary Central

Sept. 15…at Harlan County

Sept. 22……J. Frank White

Sept. 26……..Perry Central

Sept. 27…..at Knox Central

Sept. 29…at Union Co., TN