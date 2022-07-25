McClelland new Middlesboro boys soccer coach

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Middlesboro Yellow Jackets have a new boys soccer coach.

Jeff McClelland, who was an assistant last year, is the new head coach.

The Yellow Jackets will have several seniors this year.

“We have quite a few seniors this year and we are looking to all of them to lead the team,” said McClelland “If I had to pick one senior as the sole leader, it would be Petra Sin.

“Petra has a lot of experience and skills that make him a stand out on the team.

Middlesboro had a 6-7 record last season, only scoring seven goals while given up 29.

“Our main goal this year is to compete,” said McClelland. “Last year, was difficult with the pandemic going on and not knowing who you were going to have to play or even if you were going to play at all, we had a lot of new guys that came out to play, so we were very inconsistent and didn’t compete well.”

McClelland believes the team could be more competitive in 2022.

“This year, we started early and I feel like we are in much better shape than last year,” he said “I believe the boys have a better understanding of the game, and we’ve improved on our fundamentals, so I think we will be more competitive.”

Middlesboro opens the season Aug. 16 at Knox Central. The Jackets will play host to Red Bird (Aug. 22) and Harlan County (Sept. 23).

MHS Boys Schedule

Aug. 16. …at Knox Central

Aug. 22……….. . ….Red Bird

Aug. 23……..Harlan County

Aug. 29…at Oneida Baptist

Aug. 30…….Whitley County

Sept. 8………at Barbourville

Sept. 10……..All “A” Classic

Sept. 13…at Harlan County

Sept. 15……………..Red Bird

Sept. 19………. Barbourville

Sept. 20……….Knox Central