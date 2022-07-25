Jimmy Ray “Spud” Heck, 51

Jimmy Ray “Spud” Heck, age 51, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022 while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on February 18, 1971 in Middlesboro to Lonnie Ray and Maggie Heck.

Spud never met a stranger and enjoyed talking with people. He loved fishing and anything to do with the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Lloyd and Doris Heck, grandbaby Melinda Rose Gilbert, uncles Jimmy Heck, Jerry Heck, Bruce Heck, and Moonie Heck, aunt Darlene Warwick, cousins Missy Gilbert and Jonathan Lane, stepmom Joyce Heck, and mother-in-law Melinda Barnett.

Left to cherish his memory, loving wife Dee Dee Heck, son Tommy Shepard, daughters Cathy Gilbert, Andrea Hunter, and Naomi (David) Fuson, grandchildren who were the loves of his life Shelby Mae Elliot, Willow Nevaeh Faith Gilbert, and Colton Lee Carroll, ,special sister and brother-in-law Rhonda and Robbie Keck, special brothers Lance Heck, Silas Heck, and James Heck, nephews Luke Dalton Keck, Jacob Heck, nieces Brittany (Noah) Morgan, Lynn Gambrell, and Emily Heck, as well as a host of many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends too numerous to name, all of which he adored.

The family of Spud Heck will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Fuson, Rev. Terry Warwick, and Rev. Randy Wilson officiating.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Heck Cemetery, Rose Hill, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at Green Hills Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. to follow in procession.

Pallbearers will be Terry Heck, Travis Heck, Paul Heck, Jeremy Heck, Dakota Heck, Vance Heck, Duane Heck, Tyler Warwick, David Warwick.

The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank you to Dr. Mohammed Shanshall, the infusion clinic nurses Tina and Melissa, Christy Steely, Janet Guy, Phoebe Brewer, the Baker Cancer Treatment Center, and Suncrest Hospice for the excellent care and love they’ve shown toward Spud.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Heck Family.