Freda Elizabeth Barnett Seigler, 71

Freda Elizabeth Barnett Seigler, age 71, passed away on July 18, 2022 at the Claiborne Medical Center in New Tazewell, Tennessee.

She was born on December 6, 1950 to the late Dillard and Della Roark Barnett.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Danny Seigler, children Linda Ann Seigler, Danny Ray Seigler, Patricia “Trish” Seigler, Troy Seigler, and Kevin Seigler, brother Phillip Barnett, and sister Naomi Barnett.

Left to mourn her passing, son Roy Seigler, siblings Jackie Barnett, Cephas Barnett, Mark Barnett, Anthony Barnett, Tammy Barnett, Sedelia Brown, and Bertha Gibson, as well as a host of many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family has chosen cremation with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date at the Seigler-Gibson Family Cemetery.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Seigler Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com