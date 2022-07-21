Jackets hope to build off last season’s success

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Middlesboro had one of the most remarkable season’s in school history last year.

The Yellow Jackets finished with a 13-1 record, winning three games (Leslie County 46-0, Breathitt County 43-33 and West Carter 33-6) in the KHSAA Playoffs before losing to Lexington Christian 58-0 in the state semifinals.

Beechwood won the Class 2A Championship by downing Lexington Christian 23-21.

Middlesboro coach Larry French knows all about winning. He’s third on Kentucky’s all-time win list at 349 victories against 168 losses. Belfry coach Phillip Haywood (466-147) and Bell County coach Dudley Hilton (409-130) are the top two winningest coaches in state history.

French, in his fourth season with the Jackets, is 27-6 at Middlesboro.

Three of French’s losses came against Breathitt County. The others are Williamsburg, Martin County and Lexington Christian. Middlesboro defeated the Bobcats twice in 2021.

The Yellow Jackets could continue their winning ways in 2022 with junior quarterback Cayden Grigsby returning.

Grigsby completed 82 of 129 passes for 1,745 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 858 yards and scored 11 TDs.

Middlesboro must replace 14 graduates, but the team has several juniors and sophomores returning.

MHS is in Class 2A, District 7 with Breathitt County, Leslie County, Morgan County and Knott Central.

The Yellow Jackets will kick-off the 2022 season at Hazard. Middlesboro edged the Bulldogs 22-20 in last year’s season opener at home.

The Jackets will have home games against Garrard County (Sept. 2), Harlan (Sept. 16), Leslie County (Sept. 30) and Pineville (Oct. 28).

Middlesboro will travel to Williamsburg (Aug. 26), Lynn Camp (Sept. 9), Breathitt County (Sept. 23) and Morgan County (Oct. 7).

As of now, the Jackets have two consecutive open dates in back-to-back weeks (Oct. 14 and Oct. 21). The game with district-rival Knott Central will not be played this year.

Middlesboro Schedule

Aug. 19…………….at Hazard

Aug. 26……..at Williamsburg

Sept. 2………Garrard County

Sept. 9………..at Lynn Camp

Sept. 16………………..Harlan

Sept. 23..at Breathitt County

Sept. 30……….Leslie County

Oct. 7…….at Morgan County

Oct. 14…………………OPEN

Oct. 21…………………OPEN

Oct. 28……………….Pineville