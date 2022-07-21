Imogene Tolliver, 90

Imogene Tolliver, age 90, of Davisburg, KY was called home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She was born on October 27, 1931. She was the daughter of late George and Lucy Peace. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Tolliver and her granddaughter, Valerie Tolliver.

She is survived by her loving two sons: Franklin and Calvin Tolliver; her daughters-in-law: Peggy Tolliver and Mae Tolliver; her two grandsons: Matthew and Dewayne Tolliver; and two great-grandchildren. Imogene had 4 brothers, 3 sisters, and a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Imogene was a born-again Christian that loved gospel hymns. She loved her family more than anything on Earth and had a heart of gold. The world was a better place with her in it and heaven will be a better place with her there.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY. The funeral will begin at 2 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens at the Mausoleum.

