Haywood named new VP at LMU

NEWS RELEASE

Lincoln Memorial University recently named Lindsay Haywood, Ph.D., as assistant vice president for enrollment. Haywood had most recently served as LMU’s executive director for Enrollment Services.

In her new position, Haywood’s duties will be responsible for student recruitment, management of the application cycle for specific groups and management of several on- and off-campus events. She will also coordinate and maintain relationships across campus with various departments and continue to build relationships with LMU’s high school partners. She will continue to oversee the LMU Dual Enrollment Gross Anatomy Program and LMU Excellent Degrees for Gaining Employment Program. Additionally, she will retain oversight of incoming student athletes’ admission process, incoming schedules and registration.

“Dr. Haywood’s energy and work ethic have provided her with an opportunity to assume additional leadership responsibilities within enrollment. A natural recruiter, Dr. Haywood will position Lincoln Memorial University’s undergraduate admissions operations for continued success through collaborative partnerships and innovative experiences,” said Goins. “As a product of LMU, we are proud of Dr. Haywood’s contributions to her alma mater.”

A Claiborne County, Tennessee, native, Haywood has a longstanding relationship with LMU. She joined the University’s staff in 2016 as a recruitment and success coordinator for the LMU School of Business after graduating with her Bachelor of Business Administration in 2015. She earned a Master in Business Administration (MBA) in 2016 and Doctor of Business Administration in 2019, with a concentration in sport management. She was a student athlete at LMU, playing on the Women’s Varsity Golf Team all four years and serving as captain her senior year. Haywood was named South Atlantic Conference Individual Champion for Women’s Golf and Second Team All-Conference in 2015. She was LMU’s Female Athlete of the Year for the 2014-15 academic year and a four-year member of the LMU Student Athlete Advisory Committee. She was a graduate assistant women’s golf coach while working on her MBA.

Haywood is active in volunteer work as well. She is a member of LMU’s Women of Service and serves as a student mentor for the PEARLS of Grace high school students. During her time as a student athlete, she raised funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, volunteered at local ROHO events for children in need and lead “Backpacks for Kids” for children in need at TNT Primary School in Tazewell, Tennessee.

Haywood lives in Harrogate with her husband Justin, LMU’s head baseball coach. The couple is expecting their first child later this year.