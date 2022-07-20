Tom Huey Daughtery, Jr., 52

Tom Huey Daughtery, Jr., age 52, of Harrogate, TN, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. He was born April 15, 1969, the son of the late Tom Huey Daughtery, Sr. and Etta Carolyn Daughtery. Tom used to drive a truck and loved it.

He is preceded in death by his father, Tom Huey Daughtery, Sr.

Tom is survived by his mother, Etta Carolyn Daughtery; sisters, Mary (Terry) Daniels of Harrogate, TN and Karen (Jimmy) Griswold of Anderson, IN; brothers, Charles Daughtery and Brian Daughtery, both of Tazewell, TN and his son, Little Tom Wilson.

The family received friends on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, KY from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Memorial services immediately followed at 1:00 pm. with Rev. Doug Fultz officiating. Interment services were private.

